Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 69.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 69.09% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.54% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.308.510.060.350.230.730.230.730.170.55