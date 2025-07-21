Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 43.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68349 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, MMTC Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2025.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 43.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68349 shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.2,695.40. Volumes stood at 51049 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13607 shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.6,829.50. Volumes stood at 10548 shares in the last session.

 

MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 38.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.23% to Rs.70.98. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 370 pts; Nifty above 25,000; financials lead, FMCG drag; RIL down 3%

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

jets, F-7 BGI aircraft, bangladesh aircraft

1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Over 100 MPs sign letter on impeachment motion against Justice Verma

Stock market

L&T Finance shares rise 4% after Q1 earnings: should you buy?

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 93.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.750.10. Volumes stood at 15.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 25.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.96% to Rs.675.50. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey for India says PM

Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey for India says PM

Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

Infosys expands partnership with Australia's leading telco Telstra

HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Yogi reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yogi reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon