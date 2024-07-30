Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 22.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 220.14 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 22.61% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 220.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales220.14203.85 8 OPM %13.4012.32 -PBDT24.9321.13 18 PBT20.3216.96 20 NP15.2412.43 23
