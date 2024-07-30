SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.60 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 91.35% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 91.35% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 238.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.62238.33-15.96-10.08-18.99-37.57-42.94-61.66-31.60-61.91