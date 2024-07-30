Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 16.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 16.16% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.631.5767.4870.701.101.111.081.090.830.99