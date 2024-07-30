Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 16.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 1.63 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 16.16% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.631.57 4 OPM %67.4870.70 -PBDT1.101.11 -1 PBT1.081.09 -1 NP0.830.99 -16
