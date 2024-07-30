Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %22.220 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
