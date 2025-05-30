Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR gains amid falling Crude oil

INR gains amid falling Crude oil

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Indian rupee gained in early trades on Thursday as a slide in the Crude oil prices supported the sentiments. Weakness in the US dollar also helped INR. The dollar index steadied at around 99.40 in early Asia awaiting key PCE data for further cues on Federal course of action. INR quotes at Rs 85.28 per dollar, up ten paise on the day. On the NSE, the USDINR futures are down marginally at 85.56.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Landmark Cars drops after Q4 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Senco Gold gains after Q4 PAT nearly doubles to Rs 94 crore; EBITDA margin at 9.2%

Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

