Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 803.39 crore
Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 16.87% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 803.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 724.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales803.39724.41 11 OPM %4.584.43 -PBDT28.6126.38 8 PBT23.4221.98 7 NP17.6015.06 17
