Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 16.87% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 803.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 724.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.803.39724.414.584.4328.6126.3823.4221.9817.6015.06