Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 3.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 778.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.01% to Rs 266.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 2315.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2242.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 3.44% to Rs 150.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 778.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 709.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.