Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 854.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 854.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 190.31 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 854.17% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 190.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales190.31153.69 24 OPM %13.823.76 -PBDT23.413.63 545 PBT21.461.61 1233 NP16.031.68 854

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

