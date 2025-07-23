Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says domestic economic activity holding up

RBI says domestic economic activity holding up

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that domestic economic activity held up in June, with high-frequency indicators pointing to improving prospects of kharif agricultural season and continuation of strong momentum in the services sector. Growth in rural demand remained resilient and was accompanied by a recovery in urban economic activity. Amidst global economic uncertainties, the front-loading of spending by the central and state governments, with a focus on higher capex, is helping to offset some slowdown witnessed in private capex expenditure. Indias merchandise trade deficit narrowed in June 2025, due to contraction in both oil and non-oil trade deficit. Headline consumer price inflation or CPI inflation remained below the 4 per cent target for the fifth consecutive month in June, to fall to the second lowest inflation reading in the current CPI series.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Nifty scales above 25,150; IT shares advance

Nifty scales above 25,150; IT shares advance

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon