Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore
Net profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.38 -5 0.460.47 -2 OPM %2.782.63 -4.352.13 - PBDT0.010.01 0 0.020.01 100 PBT0.010.01 0 0.020.01 100 NP0.010.01 0 0.020.01 100
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

