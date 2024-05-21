Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 64.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 11.76 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 4.53% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 45.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 64.08% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.7614.7645.4552.2345.6648.3146.4041.163.865.1413.3513.891.432.884.064.620.742.062.532.65