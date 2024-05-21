Business Standard
Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 64.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 11.76 crore
Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 64.08% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.53% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 45.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.7614.76 -20 45.4552.23 -13 OPM %45.6648.31 -46.4041.16 - PBDT3.865.14 -25 13.3513.89 -4 PBT1.432.88 -50 4.064.62 -12 NP0.742.06 -64 2.532.65 -5
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

