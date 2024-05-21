Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 42.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 386.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 161.55% to Rs 53.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 1610.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1641.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 42.71% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 386.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.