Ramco Systems releases Aviation Software version 6.0

Ramco Systems announced the release of version 6.0 of its Aviation Software - a revolutionary product release designed to transform M&E and MRO operations with AI-driven insights, advanced automation, and seamless integration. An integrated solution with modules for Contracts, Engineering, Planning, Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Finance, ePUBS and advanced mobility capabilities, Ramco Aviation Software 6.0 is built to handle the challenges of tomorrow.



The release introduces many unparalleled features that enable organizations to digitally transform their maintenance execution processes, as well as their management of flight safety, materials and commercials, with some of the key features and modules including: Engine MRO Module: A cutting-edge module designed exclusively for Aviation Engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations, providing unparalleled precision and efficiency in engine maintenance management Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maintenance Control Centre (MCC) Hub: To facilitate seamless operations, and provide MCC personnel with the capability to review aircraft readiness for upcoming schedules

Aviation Material Requirements Planning (MRP) Module: A proprietary module to enhance organization's planning and optimization capabilities through optimization of resource allocation and scheduling

Graphical Quote Comparison Tool: To streamline decision-making process for purchases, and enable organizations with useful insights that help determine the best option

Purchase Automation Framework: A robust framework that streamlines purchase order management with a onetime setup of automation rules

Enhanced Pricing Solutions: The addition of enhanced capabilities to its pricing solutions, to enable organizations streamline billing and invoicing

Powered by Capital Market - Live News