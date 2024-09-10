Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Anil Somani as CFO

Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Anil Somani as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Allied Blenders & Distillers has appointed Anil Somani as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anil Somani has succeeded Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy.
With a distinguished career spanning over 32 years, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ABDL; having held prominent finance roles in Fortune 500 companies across sectors including manufacturing, retail, and the Big 4 firms.
A qualified Chartered Accountant by qualification; he has had extensive experience in Strategy and Financial Management, Internal Controls, Finance and Accounts, ERP Implementation, Digital Transformation, Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A projects, and PE Funding. Additionally, he is a certified SAP FICO Consultant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) with a proven track record of leading multiple successful ERP implementations. His previous roles in both multinational corporations (MNCs) and Indian promoter-driven organizations have consistently showcased his ability to drive financial excellence and operational efficiency.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI

Govt sends 2,000 more CRPF personnel to Manipur for security duties

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics heroes welcomed with garlands and sweets upon homecoming

Nahid Rana

Bangladesh's pace sensation Nahid Rana confident for India Test series

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Conundrum of the credit-deposit ratio: Understanding RBI's concerns

ipo market listing share market

Kross IPO receives 2.56 times subscription on second day of offer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon