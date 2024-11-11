Business Standard
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 1.38% to 14.27.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,226.95, a premium of 85.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,141.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 6.90 points or 0.03% to 24,141.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.38% to 14.27.

Asian Paints, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

