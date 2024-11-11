Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.61% to Rs 208.13 croreNet Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.61% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.13142.94 46 OPM %-8.36-8.04 -PBDT-19.51-13.18 -48 PBT-32.32-23.23 -39 NP-19.66-16.32 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content