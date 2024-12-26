Business Standard

Western Carriers gains on bagging Rs 8-cr order from TATA International

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Western Carriers (India) advanced 2.22% to Rs 113.05 after the company announced that it has received a work order from TATA International valued at approximately Rs 8 crore.

The order involves the movement of container rakes and is expected to be executed within a year.

Container rake movement refers to the transportation of containerized cargo using railways, where a "rake" consists of a group of freight wagons or coaches coupled together. This method is commonly used for efficiently transporting large volumes of goods between ports, inland container depots (ICDs), and industrial hubs.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 24 December 2024.

 

Western Carriers (India) provides end-to-end, customized, multi-modal logistics solutions across the supply chain integrating road, railway, water and air logistics along with a customized suite of value-added services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.6% to Rs 18.96 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 18.30 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 431.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Western Carriers India made its debut on 24 September 2024, listing with a premium of 1.13% compared to the issue price of Rs 172.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

