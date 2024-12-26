Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips appoints Siddharth Chawla as COO

Godfrey Phillips appoints Siddharth Chawla as COO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Godfrey Phillips India annouced that its nomination and remuneration committee has approved the appointment of Siddharth Chawla as chief operating officer (COO) and senior management personnel of the company.

The date of appointment is 7 January 2025 or such other date as may be mutually decided.

Chawla brings nearly 24 years of experience across senior management and leadership roles. He started his career with the FMCG major ITC as a management trainee in 2001 and was its business head for North India when he left it in 2019. Thereafter, he worked for 3 years as business head of non-essentials with the e-commerce unicorn startup Udaan. For the last 2 years, he has been working as Chief Growth Officer with Pharmarack Technologies, Indias largest e-B2B commerce platform for the pharmaceutical industry.

 

In his previous stints, he has successfully developed and transformed go-to-market strategy, established new business systems & processes and supply chain networks, launched multiple new categories & distribution channels while effectively managing large distributed teams in complex business environments and matrix structures.

In a separate filing, the company also informed that its Retail Business Division, as previously communicated to the stock exchanges. The company has ceased the use of the 24Seven trademarks, which were associated with this division. However, a legal claim has been filed by the plaintiffs, seeking payment of royalties along with interest and damages for the use of the trademarks between June 2005 and 31 August 2024.

The plaintiffs have also sought an injunction to prevent the company and its associates from further using the 24Seven trademarks. The company, on its part, believes that no royalty is payable and, based on internal assessments and legal advice, is confident of defending its position. The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount of royalty, equivalent to 7% of the total sales revenue of the Retail Business Division during the period in question, along with 18% annual interest and damages amounting to Rs 2 crore. Godfrey Phillips does not anticipate any material financial impact from the claim.

Also Read

IND vs AUS 4th Test

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: Labuschagne departs; AUS 3 wickets down

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trading flat around 78,400; FMCG, Metal, Cons Dur drag, Auto leads

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC down: Massive outage troubles passengers booking tatkal tickets

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news: Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, ticket sales halted, flights delayed

PKL 2024

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming

Godfrey Philips has business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 22.9% to Rs 248.33 crore on 19.3% jumped in net sales to Rs 1,372.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Godfrey Philips rose 0.25% to Rs 5,078.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panacea Biotec hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 127-cr from UNICEF

Panacea Biotec hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 127-cr from UNICEF

Wall Street Gains Amid Rebound; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trends

Wall Street Gains Amid Rebound; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trends

Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon