Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 8.16 crore
Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 34.69% to Rs 55.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.167.37 11 OPM %99.0298.64 -PBDT56.7142.16 35 PBT56.7142.16 35 NP55.9541.54 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices dip up to 1%; Sensex up 100 pts

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Mbappe could make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Fumio Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to step down in Sept as scandals grew

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon