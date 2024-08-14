Career Point consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 30.11 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 22.15% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.1128.9974.8972.3025.0822.2924.1221.3119.8516.25