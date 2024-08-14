Career Point consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 30.11 croreNet profit of Career Point rose 22.15% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.1128.99 4 OPM %74.8972.30 -PBDT25.0822.29 13 PBT24.1221.31 13 NP19.8516.25 22
