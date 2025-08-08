Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 10.38 croreNet Loss of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.3810.89 -5 OPM %-10.89-4.13 -PBDT-1.28-0.43 -198 PBT-1.41-0.55 -156 NP-1.41-0.57 -147
