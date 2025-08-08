Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 13040.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 33.77% to Rs 1030.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 770.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 13040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13040.0011105.00 17 OPM %12.5210.91 -PBDT1523.001147.00 33 PBT1380.001021.00 35 NP1030.00770.00 34
