Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 13040.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 33.77% to Rs 1030.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 770.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 13040.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13040.0011105.00 17 OPM %12.5210.91 -PBDT1523.001147.00 33 PBT1380.001021.00 35 NP1030.00770.00 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon