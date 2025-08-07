Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Persistent Systems today announced strategic leadership changes to scale its growth momentum and enhance its operational excellence. Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to move on from her role effective 11 August 2025, to pursue external career opportunities. Persistent is grateful for her invaluable contributions. The Company has elevated Jaideep Dhok as Chief Operating Officer - Technology, effective 12 August 2025. This change reflects the strength of the Company's existing leadership, succession planning, long-term transformation priorities, and continued focus on seamless execution.

Jaideep Dhok previously served as Senior Vice President - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience across horizontal technologies and in the BFSI industry. With over 14 years at Persistent, he has led major transformation programs, built new business lines, and expanded Persistent's BFSI segment. Jaideep currently leads the APAC region and is a key contributor to the Company's AI strategy. In his new role, Jaideep will assume additional responsibility for Delivery Excellence, Talent Acquisition/Talent Management, Learning and Development, as well as Alliances and Partnerships.

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

