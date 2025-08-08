Friday, August 08, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Oil India announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IREL for the development of critical minerals.

Given the increasing importance of critical minerals, OIL India has diversified into critical minerals apart from its present portfolio of Oil and Gas. IREL, a Miniratna PSU, under Department of Atomic Energy, is engaged in mining and processing of mineral sands, including extraction and refining of Rare Earth Elements.

The collaboration between OIL India and IREL marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of identified PSUs under the National Critical Mineral Mission of Govt. of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation's energy security and technological advancement.

 

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various exploration & production (E&P)-related services for oil blocks.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 38.8% to Rs 1310.10 on 3.7% fall in net sales to Rs 8808.34 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The counter rose 0.02% to end at Rs 432.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Oil India and IREL signs MoU for development of critical minerals

Oil India and IREL signs MoU for development of critical minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon