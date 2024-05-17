Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 3879.65 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 76.69% to Rs 225.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 966.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.84% to Rs 16981.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21451.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 40.33% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 3879.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4683.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3879.654683.9416981.3121451.544.973.943.026.86169.45162.92493.951391.79104.99103.58260.851179.6795.24159.60225.28966.31