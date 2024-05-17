Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

This partnership marks a significant step towards expanding the Go Colors brand throughout the GCC countries, starting with launching 13 new stores across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Go Fashion (India) has entered into a Franchise Agreement with Apparel Group for Franchise rights for 'Go Colors' brand in UAE and Saudi Arabia for 5 years until 14 May 2029. The Franchise rights will be subject to the terms and conditions mentioned in the Franchise Agreement dated 14 May 2024.