Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 57.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 314.73 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 57.11% to Rs 31.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 314.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.89% to Rs 123.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 1244.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1098.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
