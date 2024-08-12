Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 84.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 4396.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 84.07% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 4396.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4042.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4396.064042.952.643.1976.10122.4816.3466.4310.8067.79