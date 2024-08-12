Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 84.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 4396.06 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 84.07% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 4396.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4042.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4396.064042.95 9 OPM %2.643.19 -PBDT76.10122.48 -38 PBT16.3466.43 -75 NP10.8067.79 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content