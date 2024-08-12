Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 894.74 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 7.89% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 894.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 784.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.894.74784.468.8610.2461.1358.2935.1332.6727.8925.85