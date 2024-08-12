ICDS consolidated net profit declines 26.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of ICDS declined 26.60% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.520.50 4 OPM %25.0024.00 -PBDT0.821.09 -25 PBT0.731.00 -27 NP0.690.94 -27
