Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 56.58% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.160.63132.0238.9433.5064.4346.5959.7742.6344.6428.51