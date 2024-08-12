Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 160.63 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 56.58% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.63132.02 22 OPM %38.9433.50 -PBDT64.4346.59 38 PBT59.7742.63 40 NP44.6428.51 57
