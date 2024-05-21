Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 255.81 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 48.03% to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 255.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 112.56% to Rs 145.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.35% to Rs 957.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 565.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
