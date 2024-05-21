Aether Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 117.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 82.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 598.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 651.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Aether Industries reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 117.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.