Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 821.11 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 50.71% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 821.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 845.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.17% to Rs 295.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 722.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 2872.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2758.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content