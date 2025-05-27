Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Cartrade Tech Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2025.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd crashed 9.51% to Rs 475.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24145 shares in the past one month.

 

Cartrade Tech Ltd tumbled 7.15% to Rs 1507.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17448 shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd lost 6.08% to Rs 643.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5517 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd plummeted 5.64% to Rs 504.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12177 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd fell 5.60% to Rs 1270. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51587 shares in the past one month.

Indices trade with major losses; oil & gas shares decline

Piramal Enterprises fixes record date for final dividend

India Pesticides surges after reporting strong Q4 results

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

