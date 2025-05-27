Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's goods, services exports may reach $1 trillion in FY26: FIEO

India's goods, services exports may reach $1 trillion in FY26: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said merchandise exports will increase from $437 billion to $525-535 billion in 2025-26

In 2024-25, the exports were aggregated at $825 billion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's overall goods and services exports are expected to reach $1 trillion during 2025-26, according to apex exporters' body FIEO.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said merchandise exports will increase from $437 billion to $525-535 billion in 2025-26.

He said that services exports may rise from $387 billion to $465-475 billion this fiscal.

The main sectors which can help push the exports include electrical and electronics ($60 billion), machinery ($40 billion), chemicals ($40 billion), pharmaceuticals ($30 billion), petroleum ($70 billion), apparel and madeups ($23-25 billion), gems and jewellery ($30-35 billion) and agriculture ($55 billion).

 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

