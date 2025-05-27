Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Connectivity is a constitutional duty, not commodity: Scindia to telcos

Connectivity is a constitutional duty, not commodity: Scindia to telcos

Scindia asked telcos, ISPs to prioritise affordability, quality, safety, accessibility, availability, and emerging tech like AI and IoT as pillars of India's digital connectivity mission

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

The minister said that in India, where 1 GB of data used to cost Rs 287, at present costs only about Rs 9 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom service providers must rethink providing connectivity not as a commodity but as a constitutional commitment keeping in mind key factors like affordability, availability, accessibility with blazing data speeds, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

While speaking at an event organised by internet service providers body ISPAI and government-backed Nixi, the minister said five days ago India has moved from being the 5th largest economy in the world to become the 4th largest, and he takes pride in representing telecom which is growing at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 to 16 per cent as well as with the CAGR of 12-13 per cent in northeast.

 

"You are the engineers of equity. You are the builders of bridges. And you are the keepers of the digital flame of India. Reimagine connectivity not necessarily as a commodity but a constitutional commitment," the minister said. 

He asked telecom operators and internet service providers (ISP) to follow six foundational pillars for connectivity, which are affordability, availability, accessibility, quality, safety and focus on emerging technologies such as AI and IoT.

The minister said that in India, where 1 GB of data used to cost Rs 287, at present costs only about Rs 9.

Also Read

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: @JM_Scindia)

India to play a seminal role in setting 6G protocols by 2027: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

MoUs worth ₹4.18 trillion unveiled at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will see fastest satcom rollout, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will play lead role in tailoring 6G technology regulations: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Apple to make all iPhones in India in coming years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"At 11 cents, India is the cheapest data provider in the world today. The average global cost is USD 2.59," Scindia said.

He said that if data is liquid gold or black oil, then India is the home of that liquid gold and black oil.

"There is no reason why India should not be the data capital of the world. The prime minister has very clearly said that if this is India's century, and it truly is India's century, India has grown in one decade from the 11th largest economy in the world to the 5th largest economy in the world," the minister said.

He asked internet service providers to leverage rural broadband project Bharatnet to expand connectivity across the country.

The minister said that the National Broadband Mission with Rs 1,39,000 crore worth of investment is the largest governmental investment in the world that will provide a network to each and every village across the length and breadth of the country.

"The prime minister has resolved that through NBM 2.0, we must connect every single village, but not only every single village, we must connect every single school. And we must connect every single hospital. Because it is our fiduciary responsibility," Scindia said.

He said NBM 2.0 will ensure 95 per cent uptime of the broadband network and a minimum of 100 Mbps speed across the whole network.

More From This Section

shipping, trade

India's goods, services exports may reach $1 trillion in FY26: FIEO

Bengaluru, Bangalore

Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Jobs

Bengaluru tech workforce crosses 1 mn, ranks among top 12 global hubs: CBRE

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India to restore tax refund benefits for exporters from June to boost trade

Premiumtruck

Ageing truck fleet rekindles commercial vehicle makers' revival hopes

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Telcom industry Telcos telecom services telecom sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon