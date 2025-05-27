Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2025.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2025.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd lost 11.87% to Rs 6.98 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tracxn Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 57.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28754 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 297.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4394 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Bengaluru

Explained: Bengaluru ranks with San Francisco, Tokyo as global AI hotspot

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Marwadi Chandarana to buy 75% stake in TruCap Finance for Rs 207 crore

BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 660 pts, Nifty below 24,850; Auto, FMCG, IT top drag

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Shriram Properties share skyrockets 18% on robust Q4 results; details here

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins OpenAI: What to know about Apple's former design chief

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd plummeted 7.38% to Rs 12.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1399 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd pared 6.82% to Rs 561.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27998 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 89.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit declines 68.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon