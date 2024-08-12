Business Standard
Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 2.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 147.48 crore
Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 2.02% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 147.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.48169.76 -13 OPM %2.312.50 -PBDT2.092.58 -19 PBT0.970.99 -2 NP0.970.99 -2
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

