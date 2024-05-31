Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.79% to Rs 137.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.37% to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 614.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rathi Bars rose 35.16% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.79% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.