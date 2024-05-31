Business Standard
Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 30.79% to Rs 137.32 crore
Net profit of Rathi Bars rose 35.16% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.79% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.37% to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 614.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.32198.42 -31 614.04482.36 27 OPM %1.492.27 -2.333.10 - PBDT1.822.99 -39 8.549.85 -13 PBT1.230.91 35 4.053.31 22 NP1.230.91 35 3.572.58 38
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

