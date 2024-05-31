Business Standard
SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 67.86% to Rs 0.47 crore
Net loss of SMC Credits reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.86% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.96% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.96% to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.28 68 8.274.52 83 OPM %14.8910.71 -84.7676.11 - PBDT-0.08-0.18 56 6.352.82 125 PBT-0.10-0.19 47 6.312.79 126 NP-1.847.95 PL 3.0710.22 -70
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

