Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd soars 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3667, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.78% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.78% spurt in the Nifty Metal. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3667, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 1.22% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9369.95, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12281 shares today, compared to the daily average of 46668 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

