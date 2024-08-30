REC Ltd spurts 0.1%, up for five straight sessions

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 626.85, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 162.66% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% gain in NIFTY and a 20.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services. REC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626.85, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. REC Ltd has dropped around 2.7% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23581.7, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 628.75, down 0.34% on the day. REC Ltd is up 162.66% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% gain in NIFTY and a 20.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News