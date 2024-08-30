M&M gains as Mahindra Group ties up with Sentrycs to explore anti-drone solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 1.79% to Rs 2,807.30 after the Mahindra Group signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sentrycs to develop and provide anti-drone solutions in India for civilian and military applications. The MoU relates to the Anti-Drone Systems technology space and will focus on the transfer of technology (TOT) and manufacturing of radio frequency-based counter-drone solutions under the Government of Indias Make in India initiative. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The differentiated anti-drone solution is an autonomous and integrated system with a command and control (C2) module, and enables detection, tracking, identification and mitigation of incoming drones.

In addition, the system can monitor drone flight paths, identify their specific models, unique serial numbers, and their IDs. This capability allows for precise differentiation between friendly and hostile drones.

In cases where a drone is classified as a threat, the system can autonomously take control and ensure it lands safely in a predefined zone resulting in no collateral damage. The system can be deployed for protection of critical infrastructure in urban areas or as an integral part of a broader multi-layered anti-drone solutions for military applications, M&M stated in the press release.

Vinod Sahay, president aerospace & defence sector and member of group executive board, Mahindra, said, We are proud to have a solution that aids in the protection of the country and its assets. We believe that this MOU with Sentrycs would enable the Group to explore opportunities in the anti-drone space and sets the stage for cutting edge technological offerings with global partners for a full suite of anti-drone solutions across applications in the future. This is also in alignment with our objectives of Make in India.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The company reported 5% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2,613 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,759 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 11% YoY to Rs 27,133 crore in Q1 FY25.

