Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 8.74 croreNet profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.7411.19 -22 OPM %7.326.43 -PBDT0.820.33 148 PBT0.24-0.12 LP NP0.19-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST