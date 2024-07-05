Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: A near-perfect streaming device on budget

The Fire TV Stick 4K, the latest addition to Amazon 's streaming device portfolio in India, offers enhanced features and performance. Priced at Rs 5,999, this 4K streaming device promises more than just the essentials. Key updates in this 2024 model include support for 4K resolution video output, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, connectivity improvements include Bluetooth v5.2 + BLE and Wi-Fi 6 support. On paper, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K appears to be a feature-packed streaming device. But is it truly so? Let us find out.

The 2024 version of the Fire TV Stick 4K maintains the sleek and compact design characteristic of its predecessors. It plugs directly into the HDMI port of your television, remaining discreet behind the screen. The remote control has received a minor update with improved button responsiveness and layout for a better user experience. The overall build quality is top-notch.

Setup and installation

Setting up the Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is straightforward. Once connected to the HDMI port and powered, the device walks users through a simple set-up process. This includes connecting to Wi-Fi, signing into an Amazon account, and downloading necessary updates – including firmware update and apps installations. The process is user-friendly and quick, making it accessible even to those not particularly tech-savvy. This setup process remains largely unchanged from the previous generation.

Performance

The Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is powered by a quad-core (1.7GHz) processor, similar to the non-4K model. However, it offers twice the RAM (2GB), compared to the said model. This results in improved performance, especially where it matters. That said, compared to the previous generation, the 2024 model shows improved processing speed and better handling of high-definition content. Streaming in 4K resolution is seamless, with no noticeable lag or buffering. The device supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, offering an enhanced viewing experience with superior picture and sound quality.

User interface

Amazon's Fire OS powers the Fire TV Stick 4K 2024, providing a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The homepage layout is easy to navigate, with content recommendations from supported streaming services personalised based on viewing habits. However, there are advertisements placed on prime spots, such as on the large visual content slider on the top, and that ruins the experience, especially because some of them auto-play as soon as you boot-up the TV.

Nevertheless, there is Alexa voice assistant integration for hands-free control, enabling users to search for content, control playback, and even manage smart home devices with voice commands. The TV stick itself does not have a microphone, but the remote has and for better because this set-up makes it easy to use voice commands.

Speaking of remote, it is a petite unit with essential buttons available such as mute button, hotkeys from Prime Videos and Netflix, and dedicated setting button. It has IR blaster, which enables it to control connected TV, especially if there is no support for CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) over HDMI. Moreover, there is Bluetooth for it to connect with Fire TV Stick 4K. While everything is in place, there are two areas where the remote fails to impress – battery efficiency and responsiveness. Amazon recommends alkaline batteries for the remote, but these batteries do not last long. As for the responsiveness, the remote randomly fails to recognise button presses and requires a gentle knock for it to come back to life.

Content and app support

The Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 supports a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, and more. Additionally, it offers access to many apps and games from the Amazon Appstore. The device is also compatible with live TV services, making it a versatile option for various viewing preferences. This content support remains consistent with both the previous generation and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Connectivity

This iteration includes improved Wi-Fi 6 support, providing a more stable and faster internet connection, a significant upgrade from the previous generation's Wi-Fi 5 capabilities. The remote control features dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, allowing for quick access. Parental controls and privacy settings have been enhanced, offering users more control over content and data.

Verdict

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is competitively priced within the market, making high-quality streaming accessible to a broad audience. While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers additional features and slightly better performance, the 2024 model provides a balanced mix of performance and affordability, making it a more appealing option for most users. That said, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is a no-brainer for those seeking a feature-packed 4K streaming device.