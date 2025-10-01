Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India Executive Director Shirish Chandra Murmu has been elevated as its Deputy Governor, the central bank said on Tuesday. He has been appointed as deputy governor for three years from the date of joining the post on or after October 9, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI said in a statement on Tuesday. Murmu would replace M Rajeshwar Rao, whose extended tenure is coming to an end on October 8.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

