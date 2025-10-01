Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

For commercialization of Bosaya? and Aukelso? in United States

Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc. that clears the path for the commercialization of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States.

Bosaya 60 mg/mL injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial, are biosimilars to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. These products are used in the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions.

Biocon Biologics and Amgen executed the settlement agreement to resolve the pending patent litigation at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

 

The agreement enables Biocon Biologics to launch BOSAYA and AUKELSO in the U.S. from October 1, 2025. The other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 3.07 times

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 3.07 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon