Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

For commercialization of Bosaya? and Aukelso? in United States
Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc. that clears the path for the commercialization of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States.
Bosaya 60 mg/mL injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial, are biosimilars to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. These products are used in the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions.
Biocon Biologics and Amgen executed the settlement agreement to resolve the pending patent litigation at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
The agreement enables Biocon Biologics to launch BOSAYA and AUKELSO in the U.S. from October 1, 2025. The other terms of the settlement remain confidential.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content